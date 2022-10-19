Braves Crossing School Store helps students get hands-on learning

Braves Crossing School Store
Braves Crossing School Store(KFYR)
By Maiya Fleck
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 5:22 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - Before Mandan High School students jump into the real world, they have opportunities in the classroom and in their school merchandise store to get hands-on experience in business.

School-Based Enterprise helps students learn the ins and outs of sales, customer service, communication, finances, and responsibility. Senior Anika Weekes is just one student who is going to use her in-class experience when she starts her career.

“I plan on majoring in business administration and then minoring in marketing. So, this class has definitely helped with all of that because we do the promotion, we do the sales,” said Weekes.

The Braves Crossing School Store allows the students to run the store and earn a profit, and the profits go back into enhancing the students’ learning opportunities.

