Agents work to repress growing fentanyl crisis, track large quantities of pills seized in ND

ND Task Force Agent expect to confiscate more than 40,000 fentanyl pills this year
ND Task Force Agent expect to confiscate more than 40,000 fentanyl pills this year(KFYR)
By Erika Craven
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 5:39 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - One pill can kill. That’s the takeaway as the state continues its efforts against the fentanyl crisis. Fentanyl, the illicit synthetic opioid that’s approximately 100 times stronger than morphine, is linked to hundreds of overdose deaths across the country. The disease of addiction can create a market that draws dealers into North Dakota Communities. That’s why Task Force Agents in the state target dealers and traffickers to limit the supply.

“These other pills are actually fentanyl,” said a Task Force Agent as he pointed to an evidence bag of light blue pills.

Fentanyl is seized by drug agents in North Dakota every day.

“Five to six years ago, it was just real oxys that we were seeing a lot of and then it transitioned into where I don’t think we’ve seen real oxys in quite a long time now. It’s thousands and thousands of pills every month,” said the agent.

“We’re catching on to the trends and trying to work smarter and more efficiently. But also, I mean the number of pills that are coming into North Dakota are out of control right now,” said a second Task Force Agent.

The seized drugs are securely stored, tested and counted.

“Thousands and thousands at a time that counting each pill was just becoming way too inefficient for our time,” said the second agent.

As of this year, the counts are done by pharmaceutical pill counters.

But the pills are much more dangerous than prescribed medication.

“They’re manufactured in secret labs in other countries. The process they use is not as refined as it should be for mixing any kind of medication,” said the first agent.

Agents keep Narcan, the medication to treat opioid overdose, on hand in case they are accidentally exposed to the drug during processing. Two milligrams of fentanyl can be lethal, but many of these pills are found to contain two to five milligrams of fentanyl powder. That’s why agents work to stop dealers and traffickers and protect community members.

“Our goal, in the end, is to protect human life more than anything and every time we can take 1,000 or 5,000 or however many these pills off the streets. We’ve definitely saved some lives.”

Task Force Agents expect to confiscate more than 40,000 fentanyl pills this year alone.

Efforts to reduce the impact of fentanyl in North Dakota don’t stop with law enforcement. Others in the community work to stamp out the demand with resources going towards treatment and preventative education. If you or someone you know struggles with addiction, the state’s drug addiction hotline can be reached at 1-800-472-2911.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scene of Bismarck shooting Tuesday evening
UPDATE: Men claim Bismarck shooting that injured one person was accidental
36 year-old Timothy was arrested in Burleigh County after abducting two kids in Virginia
Virginia man arrested in North Dakota after abducting two kids
Mark Bearce speaking to members of Lee's family at his sentencing Tuesday
Williston man sentenced to 24 years for multiple vehicular homicide counts
28-year-old Ross Petrie
Williston man arrested for possession of explosives bonded out
Money and calculator
Minot is the most expensive city in ND, study says

Latest News

Braves Crossing School Store
Braves Crossing School Store helps students get hands-on learning
UMary day of service 2022
University of Mary’s annual day of service helps the community
Series of fires in northern ND
BREAKING: Suspect in custody in connection with series of fires in northern ND counties
zoe zarr
United Community Bank Athlete of the Week: Minot High’s Zoe Zarr