Agents work to repress growing fentanyl crisis, track large quantities of pills seized in ND

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - One pill can kill. That’s the takeaway as the state continues its efforts against the fentanyl crisis. Fentanyl, the illicit synthetic opioid that’s approximately 100 times stronger than morphine, is linked to hundreds of overdose deaths across the country. The disease of addiction can create a market that draws dealers into North Dakota Communities. That’s why Task Force Agents in the state target dealers and traffickers to limit the supply.

“These other pills are actually fentanyl,” said a Task Force Agent as he pointed to an evidence bag of light blue pills.

Fentanyl is seized by drug agents in North Dakota every day.

“Five to six years ago, it was just real oxys that we were seeing a lot of and then it transitioned into where I don’t think we’ve seen real oxys in quite a long time now. It’s thousands and thousands of pills every month,” said the agent.

“We’re catching on to the trends and trying to work smarter and more efficiently. But also, I mean the number of pills that are coming into North Dakota are out of control right now,” said a second Task Force Agent.

The seized drugs are securely stored, tested and counted.

“Thousands and thousands at a time that counting each pill was just becoming way too inefficient for our time,” said the second agent.

As of this year, the counts are done by pharmaceutical pill counters.

But the pills are much more dangerous than prescribed medication.

“They’re manufactured in secret labs in other countries. The process they use is not as refined as it should be for mixing any kind of medication,” said the first agent.

Agents keep Narcan, the medication to treat opioid overdose, on hand in case they are accidentally exposed to the drug during processing. Two milligrams of fentanyl can be lethal, but many of these pills are found to contain two to five milligrams of fentanyl powder. That’s why agents work to stop dealers and traffickers and protect community members.

“Our goal, in the end, is to protect human life more than anything and every time we can take 1,000 or 5,000 or however many these pills off the streets. We’ve definitely saved some lives.”

Task Force Agents expect to confiscate more than 40,000 fentanyl pills this year alone.

Efforts to reduce the impact of fentanyl in North Dakota don’t stop with law enforcement. Others in the community work to stamp out the demand with resources going towards treatment and preventative education. If you or someone you know struggles with addiction, the state’s drug addiction hotline can be reached at 1-800-472-2911.

