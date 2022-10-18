Wishek teens recognized for random acts of kindness

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - We hear a lot of things about how disconnected today’s teenagers are. They’re glued to their phones, and they don’t know how to have a conversation.

But this story will have you thinking twice about that stereotype. And this story is good news, and it might just prove that kids these days are pretty great.

When Wishek teacher Kathy Klemetsrud brought her Future Business Leaders of America students to Bismarck for an overnight conference, she wasn’t quite sure what to expect.

“Last year, we had a student who brought an air fryer and that was kind of like, ‘Whoa, so what’s going to be next this year?’” said Klemestrud.

One thing’s for sure, she never expected her superintendent to get a phone call about her students.

“We had a phone call that came in from another school administrator to our principal that said, ‘Hey, I don’t know if you know this happened,’” she recalled.

What happened was two students, sophomores Dominic Sayler and Gavin Wolf, completed two random acts of kindness.

The first was at McDonald’s, where they noticed a man who seemed down on his luck.

“I just created a little small talk with him. He was making a necklace to get some money for food,” explained Wolf. “So, I thought it would be nice to give him the rest of my fries. Then, Dominic said we should buy him a meal too.”

“I think he said, ‘Thank you, and have a nice day.’ And he smiled a big smile,” added Sayler.

Later that night, the teens gave a few dollars to buy a meal.

“It just feels good to give to people,” said Wolf.

“Do you guys feel like you deserve all this attention?” asked Jody Kerzman.

“Not at all,” responded Wolf.

“No,” stated Sayler.

Their adviser knows the boys didn’t do it for attention.

“It was kind of just a quiet thing,” she said.

But she adds, it’s worth talking about.

“We’re really proud of them,” said Klemetsrud.

Because this is exactly the kind of leadership she hopes her students will learn and implement into their own lives.

The teens say helping others makes them feel good and helps them appreciate all the things in their lives they often take for granted.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.