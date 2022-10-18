Three North Dakota schools receive new, $100,000 fitness centers

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Three schools in North Dakota received $100,000 fitness centers from the DON’T QUIT Campaign.

This is the moment students at Jim Hill Middle School have been waiting for.

The National Foundation for Governors’ Fitness Councils received hundreds of video submissions from across the state.

“It keeps me healthy,” said a student.

Jim Hill in Minot, Rolla School in Rolla and the Solen School in Solen each unveiled its new, $100,000 fitness center.

Actor Jake Steinfeld broke the news to students at an assembly.

He said he wants students to feel empowered to continue feeling healthy.

“Good job, keep going, hands up high,” said a DON’T QUIT Campaign coach.

The DON’T QUIT Campaign has donated more than 125 fitness centers to schools across the country.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.