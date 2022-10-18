Term limits supporters outspending those opposed to term limits

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - In November, voters will determine if certain North Dakota elected officials will be subject to term limits. And as of now, those on one side of the issue have significantly more money to fund their campaign.

Some voters have made up their minds on term limits.

“You serve two terms and then give leadership to someone else. It doesn’t matter if it’s in the Senate or as a governor or as the president. I think leadership is always evolving, and it should change,” said Nadia Baynum.

Some of those in government disagree.

“We think this is bad for the future of the state. After a couple sessions, somebody may be head of a committee that’s going to take care of the state’s $18 billion budget. There’s a lot of value in having experience and knowledge in how to run a state, you just don’t get that in a session or two,” said Representative Mike Nathe.

But not those supporting the measure.

“You’re going to have accountants, you’re gonna have farmers, people who run businesses, people with experience with county budgets, business budgets, school board, and they’re going to bring that experience to it,” said Scott Tillman, national field director for U.S. Term Limits.

As for how they’ll reach voters on the issue, supporters of term limits currently have a big financial advantage.

“We’re over $800,000 in spending,” said Tillman.

That’s a whole lot more than what Nathe and his colleagues have to work with.

“We just don’t have much time, we only have a handful of weeks here to do this. To raise money and to get an organization going takes a lot of time and effort. We’re just trying to get the word out and educate the public on the negatives of this measure,” said Rep. Mike Nathe.

The election is November 8.

Seventeen private organizations have come out against the measure, including the Farm Bureau, Farmers Union, North Dakota Hospitals Association, Stockman’s Association, and the North Dakota Council of Educational Leaders.

