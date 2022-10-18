Sentencing hearing for woman involved in apartment shooting delayed to 2023

By Michael Anthony
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 12:27 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - A sentencing hearing for a Williston woman involved in an apartment shooting in 2021 has been delayed.

The Williams County State’s Attorney has requested that 23-year-old Latikqua Anderson’s sentencing be set for May 5. Anderson accepted a plea agreement in July for conspiracy to commit murder.

She is required to testify against Dekendrick Williams and Darrius Williams-Abrams, the other suspects involved in the case.

Williams-Abrams’s trial is set for January, while Williams’s trial is set for April.

Previous Coverage: Four people charged with conspiracy to commit murder in Williston shootout

