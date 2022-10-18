Rail strike possible again; new deadline Nov. 19 for renegotiation

BNSF train
BNSF train(KFYR)
By Bella Kraft
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 6:11 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Last month, there were fears of a possible rail worker strike as unions were asking railroad companies for better working conditions, time off concessions and wages. Some smaller unions have now ratified their agreements, but other bigger ones have rejected the offer reigniting the possibility of a strike.

Unions are sounding the alarm on their demands for contract negotiations. The major point some unions want to get across is more sick days.

”We think we should be able to be compensated for being sick. So, we don’t have to bring our illness to work with us,” said Deven Mantz, ND legislative director for the Brotherhood of Maintenance of Way Employees Division.

The Brotherhood of Maintenance of Way Employees Division voted against the proposed contracts last month. Now the union is giving rail companies until November 19 to renegotiate.

”I wasn’t surprised when ours came as not ratified, our members are upset, they want more,” said Mantz.

Senator John Hoeven said in a statement: “The possibility of a rail strike is a real threat to the economic security of our nation. A situation that was not helped by the Biden administration prematurely declaring victory.” He “urges all parties to negotiate in good faith, reach agreement and advert such a harmful outcome.”

”Unions ideally will get this done outside of a strike all the time and that is what we are looking for,” said Mantz.

There are a total of 12 railway unions that represent 115,000 employees. BNSF employs 35,000 workers.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

28-year-old Ross Petrie
Williston man arrested for possession of explosives bonded out
Money and calculator
Minot is the most expensive city in ND, study says
Fatal Crash
77-year-old man dies in Bowman County rollover crash
24-year-old New Town man dead
24-year-old New Town man dies in crash Sunday morning
A benefit was held for 25-year-old Dallas Donahue.
‘You really just feel the love and support’: Friends and family raise money for 25-year-old who was caught in severe crash

Latest News

Rep. Mike Nathe quote on term limits
Term limits supporters outspending those opposed to term limits
This August 2022 photo provided by Pfizer shows vials of the company's updated COVID-19 vaccine...
ND Department of Health responds to reports of improper vaccine storage
Sunflowers in Baldwin
Potential record sunflower yields on the way in North Dakota
New Bismarck childcare center getting ready to open
New Bismarck childcare facilities almost ready to open their doors