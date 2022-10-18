Potential record sunflower yields on the way in North Dakota

BALDWIN, N.D. (KFYR) - Sunflower producers might be looking at record yields this year.

As of Monday afternoon, about a quarter of the sunflower crop in North Dakota has been harvested. Both the quality and quantity of the crop are an improvement on the average and a vast improvement on last year’s average. Director of the National Sunflower Association John Sandbakken says he’s heard reports of some yields of more than 3,000 pounds in southeast North Dakota.

“That’s way above average. The highest yield ever we’ve had was 1,800 pounds, nationally. So, if this year continues to trend the way it is, we could potentially set a national record here in North Dakota and in the U.S.,” said Sandbakken.

If weather conditions remain constant, Sandbakken anticipates harvest will wrap up by mid-November.

