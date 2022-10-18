Opioid program at NDSU increasing efforts to save lives across North Dakota

Naloxone emergency kit
Naloxone emergency kit(KVLY)
By Kellin Harmon
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 6:44 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The fight against the opioid epidemic has gotten a heavy investment after the One Program, an opioid and Naloxone education program started at NDSU, received $632,000 from the North Dakota Department of Health and Human Services.

There are two big measures in place, from preventative to life-saving. For preventative, they work with local pharmacies to supply a risk screening program, where pharmacists and patients work together to determine if patients should be prescribed a lower dosage opioid or an opioid-free alternative.

Mark Strand, a professor in NDSU’s school of pharmacy, stated, “We’ve had individuals say, ‘you know, you are so right and I’m so glad you brought this up because I’ve been wanting to change this.’”

Another big effort is supplying Naloxone emergency treatment kits, which contain the nasal medication, medical equipment and an instructional video so that anybody with no knowledge can potentially save somebody’s life.

As with the grant funding, it will help the organization broaden efforts by doubling their reach for screenings, as well as saturate the state with these emergency kits, which cost about $150 each.

“Since July, we’ve doubled the number of interventions done per day, because we’ve taken on all the pharmacies in the Thrifty White Network,” stated Strand. “We’ve doubled the scale of the project.”

Jeff Jacobsen, a pharmacist who works with the program, said, “Anytime we can expand a program like this, it benefits everybody. It makes people more aware of what they’re taking. It makes our job as pharmacists easier because as we’re counseling, they’ve already looked at this list to see, ‘oh, these could be potential problems.’”

For program leaders and those who work with them, they’re thankful for not only the investment in their work, but the people in need of help.

“Anything we can do to try and give them an opportunity to recover is worth doing,” stated Strand. “Anything we can do to help keep someone from succumbing to an overdose is worth doing.”

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

36 year-old Timothy was arrested in Burleigh County after abducting two kids in Virginia
Virginia man arrested in North Dakota after abducting two kids
Mark Bearce speaking to members of Lee's family at his sentencing Tuesday
Williston man sentenced to 24 years for multiple vehicular homicide counts
28-year-old Ross Petrie
Williston man arrested for possession of explosives bonded out
Scene of Bismarck shooting Tuesday evening
UPDATE: Men claim Bismarck shooting that injured one person was accidental
Fatal Crash
77-year-old man dies in Bowman County rollover crash

Latest News

Senior Carson Borg welding
Sidney High School’s welding classes provide career development while supporting community
new childcare centers
New Bismarck childcare facilities almost ready to open their doors
Bismarck apartment fire
Five people receive medical treatment after Bismarck apartment fire
10PM Sportscast 10/18/2022
10PM Sportscast 10/18/2022
Scene of Bismarck shooting Tuesday evening
UPDATE: Men claim Bismarck shooting that injured one person was accidental