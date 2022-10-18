Off the Beaten Path: Return Trip – Stanley fire hydrants

STANLEY, N.D. (KFYR) - Today’s “Off the Beaten Path: Return Trip” takes us to Stanley, North Dakota.

In the year 2000, Cliff Naylor featured the fire hydrants in that rural community — all painted to resemble historical heroes.

You can still see painted hydrants in Stanley, but the trend has caught on.

Other cities and states have started an “adopt-a-hydrant” beautification program.

Cities in Kansas, Minnesota, and Indiana all have residents decorating fire hydrants.

And remember, these stories and more can be found in Cliff’s book “Dakota Day Trips: The Road to Rural Wonders.”

