New Bismarck childcare facilities almost ready to open their doors

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - There are a lot of job openings in Bismarck, but getting people to take those jobs depends a lot on available daycare. Childcare centers around Bismarck have long waiting lists.

This is one of the two new childcare facilities opening in Bismarck to address childcare shortages. Ashley Featherston has been working in childcare for over 20 years but was shocked by the level of need in Bismarck.

“It seems like there’s always been a demand, but more now than ever. We have noticed with the calls that we’re getting from parents that a lot of at-home daycares are closing down,” said Featherston

Once the word got out that Bismarck would be getting more options for childcare providers, their phones kept ringing.

“An influx of messages, and I’ve worked in childcare for so long, I know that childcare is a huge need, but I just wasn’t really prepared for the amount of people like I’m ready to get my kids in now,” said Nikkita Christian, director of Little Scholars North.

Right now, they still have spaces available for some, but already have waiting lists for the infant room, and a significant number of parents are still requesting tours.

“And then once we were open for tours, we got hit with hundreds and hundreds of Facebook messages, phone calls, emails, it was just really a ton of messages,” said, Featherston.

Amidst the staffing problems and inflation, the care center is doing everything it can to keep the costs as low as possible.

“It’s just like the rest of the community; it’s affecting everything — affecting restaurants, it’s affecting our childcare centers, and it’s not like we’re trying to gouge the parents for their money,” said Christian.

Both of the care facilities have curriculum-based weekly and monthly agendas catered to each child’s age group.

Both centers are wrapping up the finishing touches on their facilities before their opening days, and each center will accept children six weeks or older.

