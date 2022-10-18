ND Department of Health responds to reports of improper vaccine storage

This August 2022 photo provided by Pfizer shows vials of the company's updated COVID-19 vaccine...
This August 2022 photo provided by Pfizer shows vials of the company's updated COVID-19 vaccine during production in Kalamazoo, Mich.(Pfizer via AP)
By Christa Kiedrowski
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 6:28 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A press release from the Office of the State Auditor points out multiple oversights in the storage and handling of COVID-19 vaccines.

Among the concerns listed were vaccines not being stored at proper temperatures, and temperatures not being recorded at all. The ND Department of Health agrees with the audit as far as the need for improved documentation. But they say they weren’t aware of what needed to be documented as they were building the inventory system.

“The Auditor’s information is pointing out the documentation errors to come back a year, year and a half following the events and saying you can’t prove that this specific activity occurred. Well, it’s true we didn’t build the documentation systems to have this level of detail to it,” said Tim Wiedrich, the director of health response for the Department of Health.

From the moment the vaccine arrives at the provider’s facility it is the provider’s responsibility to ensure the vaccine is kept at a safe temperature. Something that the Department of Health says was maintained.

“The Auditor is indicating that the entry into the inventory system is reflective of where the vaccine was actually stored at. We don’t agree with that, the vaccine was placed correctly but it was a clerical error,” added Wiedrich.

Wiedrich says all vaccines that were administered were viable. Wiedrich says now that the department knows what the expectations are, the proper systems are in place. He says only two shipments were outside an acceptable temperature range but were quarantined until the manufacturer assured them they were safe to administer.

Previous Coverage: ND Auditor’s Office: Thousands of COVID-19 vaccines may have ineffective immune response

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

28-year-old Ross Petrie
Williston man arrested for possession of explosives bonded out
Money and calculator
Minot is the most expensive city in ND, study says
Fatal Crash
77-year-old man dies in Bowman County rollover crash
24-year-old New Town man dead
24-year-old New Town man dies in crash Sunday morning
A benefit was held for 25-year-old Dallas Donahue.
‘You really just feel the love and support’: Friends and family raise money for 25-year-old who was caught in severe crash

Latest News

Rep. Mike Nathe quote on term limits
Term limits supporters outspending those opposed to term limits
Sunflowers in Baldwin
Potential record sunflower yields on the way in North Dakota
BNSF train
Rail strike possible again; new deadline Nov. 19 for renegotiation
New Bismarck childcare center getting ready to open
New Bismarck childcare facilities almost ready to open their doors