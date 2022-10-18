ND Department of Health responds to reports of improper vaccine storage

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A press release from the Office of the State Auditor points out multiple oversights in the storage and handling of COVID-19 vaccines.

Among the concerns listed were vaccines not being stored at proper temperatures, and temperatures not being recorded at all. The ND Department of Health agrees with the audit as far as the need for improved documentation. But they say they weren’t aware of what needed to be documented as they were building the inventory system.

“The Auditor’s information is pointing out the documentation errors to come back a year, year and a half following the events and saying you can’t prove that this specific activity occurred. Well, it’s true we didn’t build the documentation systems to have this level of detail to it,” said Tim Wiedrich, the director of health response for the Department of Health.

From the moment the vaccine arrives at the provider’s facility it is the provider’s responsibility to ensure the vaccine is kept at a safe temperature. Something that the Department of Health says was maintained.

“The Auditor is indicating that the entry into the inventory system is reflective of where the vaccine was actually stored at. We don’t agree with that, the vaccine was placed correctly but it was a clerical error,” added Wiedrich.

Wiedrich says all vaccines that were administered were viable. Wiedrich says now that the department knows what the expectations are, the proper systems are in place. He says only two shipments were outside an acceptable temperature range but were quarantined until the manufacturer assured them they were safe to administer.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.