Mandan man enters not guilty plea to attempted robbery charge
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 1:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Mandan man has pleaded not guilty Tuesday to attempted robbery for a September incident.
Police say a witness told them 29-year-old Jacob Thomas approached a Bismarck gas station counter and pointed a knife at the clerk while demanding money. Investigators say surveillance footage led them to take Thomas into custody.
Thomas is scheduled to face a jury in January.
