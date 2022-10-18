Mandan man enters not guilty plea to attempted robbery charge

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Mandan man has pleaded not guilty Tuesday to attempted robbery for a September incident.

Police say a witness told them 29-year-old Jacob Thomas approached a Bismarck gas station counter and pointed a knife at the clerk while demanding money. Investigators say surveillance footage led them to take Thomas into custody.

Thomas is scheduled to face a jury in January.

