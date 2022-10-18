Mandan man enters not guilty plea to attempted robbery charge

Jacob Thomas pleads not guilty
Jacob Thomas pleads not guilty(KFYR)
By Erika Craven
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 1:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Mandan man has pleaded not guilty Tuesday to attempted robbery for a September incident.

Police say a witness told them 29-year-old Jacob Thomas approached a Bismarck gas station counter and pointed a knife at the clerk while demanding money. Investigators say surveillance footage led them to take Thomas into custody.

Thomas is scheduled to face a jury in January.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

28-year-old Ross Petrie
Williston man arrested for possession of explosives bonded out
24-year-old New Town man dead
24-year-old New Town man dies in crash Sunday morning
Money and calculator
Minot is the most expensive city in ND, study says
Fatal Crash
77-year-old man dies in Bowman County rollover crash
A benefit was held for 25-year-old Dallas Donahue.
‘You really just feel the love and support’: Friends and family raise money for 25-year-old who was caught in severe crash

Latest News

Thomas Schmidt
Bismarck man pleads not guilty to drug conspiracy charges
36 year-old Timothy was arrested in Burleigh County after abducting two kids in Virginia
Virginia man arrested in North Dakota after abducting two kids
Latikqua Anderson sentencing delayed
Sentencing hearing for woman involved in apartment shooting delayed to 2023
johnson
Dickinson nurse inducted into ND Nurse Hall of Fame