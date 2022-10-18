A Man is Dead After a Bowman County Rollover

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A 77-year-old man has died in a two-vehicle rollover in Bowman County. The crash happened Wednesday at approximately 5:10 PM MDT two miles north of Bowman on US Highway 85.

A Chevrolet pickup truck was northbound when a Ford pickup, also northbound, slowed down to make a make a right-hand turn and had just passed a semi-truck.

The Ford then merged back into the right lane in between the semi and the Chevrolet.  This caused the Ford to rear end the Chevrolet, forcing it into the east ditch. The Ford also entered the east ditch and rolled over.

The driver of Ford was transported to Bowman Hospital by ambulance where he died. No injuries were sustained to the 67-year-old man and 66-year-old woman in the Chevrolet. The crash is still under investigation.

