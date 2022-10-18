Man arrested after chase near Emerado

By Stacie Van Dyke
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 7:06 PM CDT
EMERADO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Fargo man has been arrested after leading police on a chase near Emerado. It happened at 2:15 PM Monday. A NDHP Trooper attempted to stop a Ford Mustang for speeding at a speed of 85 mph in a 70-mph zone. Troopers say, the driver then sped off, traveling eastbound on US Highway 2 at speeds more than 120 mph.

During the pursuit, the fleeing Ford Mustang traveled southbound on Grand Forks County Road 3 to Eagle Avenue. NDHP Troopers attempted to utilize spike strips near the Reynolds and Buxton to stop the pursuit, but the utilization of the spike strips was not effective due to the vehicle turning south onto Traill County Road 26. The vehicle then went eastbound on 13th St NE then again south onto 162nd Ave NE. The vehicle then crossed the interstate via an overhead bridge and went southbound onto Traill County Road 81.

The driver, identified as Jesse Saldviar, 45, from Fargo, eventually stopped at the intersection of Traill County Road 81 and 6th St NE just north of the Hillsboro Beet Plant. He was arrested for DUI, driving under suspension, fleeing a peace officer and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

The vehicle was towed from the scene. The case is still under investigation by the NDHP.

