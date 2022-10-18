Jamestown armed carjacking leads to a chase & 2 arrests

JAMESTOWN, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Jamestown Police say they responded to a report of an armed carjacking in the 400 block of 2nd St. SW just after 7:45 last night.

The victim said two men carjacked him at gunpoint.

Very soon after, a Sheriff’s deputy found the car near where it was taken from.

They tried to stop it, but it fled down an alley.

Police say the deputy gave chase during a short pursuit.

The driver, 38-year-old Christopher Grabinger, was charged with possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, fleeing to elude and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

The passenger, 32-year-old Stephen Pierce, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.

