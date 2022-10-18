Great Plains Zoo monkey underwent surgery to remove bottle cap thrown into exhibit

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - After a monkey had to have a bottle cap surgically removed from its cheek, representatives of the Great Plains Zoo sent out a public service announcement asking visitors not to throw objects into the animals’ enclosures.

The Japanese macaque, Kai, will have lasting scars from the experience.

Officials are asking visitors to notify a zoo employee if they drop something into an enclosure by mistake. The objects that are in each exhibit are carefully chosen with species-specific requirements in mind.

