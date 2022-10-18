Dancing for Special Stars Tuesday night in Minot
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 3:31 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Tuesday evening, you have the chance to support Special Olympics North Dakota with a special dance competition in Minot.
The organization is hosting its annual “Dancing for Special Stars” at Ann Nicole Nelson Hall on the Minot State campus.
A group of local celebrities — educators, business owners, coaches and more — are paired with dancers, and you can vote for them by donating dollars.
The winning pair will receive a mirror ball trophy, and the money goes to events and operations for Special Olympics.
Tickets are $25. More information can be found here.
Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.