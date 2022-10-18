Dancing for Special Stars Tuesday night in Minot

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Tuesday evening, you have the chance to support Special Olympics North Dakota with a special dance competition in Minot.

The organization is hosting its annual “Dancing for Special Stars” at Ann Nicole Nelson Hall on the Minot State campus.

A group of local celebrities — educators, business owners, coaches and more — are paired with dancers, and you can vote for them by donating dollars.

The winning pair will receive a mirror ball trophy, and the money goes to events and operations for Special Olympics.

Tickets are $25. More information can be found here.

