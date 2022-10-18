Crews respond to electrical fire at Trinity Hospital in Minot

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Minot Fire crews responded to an electrical fire Tuesday afternoon on the third floor of Trinity Hospital, but were able to promptly knock the fire down, according to city of Minot officials.

The city posted on social media that the hospital remained open through the incident, except for the third floor, which was evacuated.

Fire crews remained on scene to make sure the fire did not reignite.

Motorists are asked to limit traffic near the hospital to allow for access for fire crews as well as those who need to enter the Emergency Room.

