Crews respond to electrical fire at Trinity Hospital in Minot

Trinity Hospital fire
Trinity Hospital fire(Courtesy: City of Minot)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 4:37 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Minot Fire crews responded to an electrical fire Tuesday afternoon on the third floor of Trinity Hospital, but were able to promptly knock the fire down, according to city of Minot officials.

The city posted on social media that the hospital remained open through the incident, except for the third floor, which was evacuated.

Fire crews remained on scene to make sure the fire did not reignite.

Motorists are asked to limit traffic near the hospital to allow for access for fire crews as well as those who need to enter the Emergency Room.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

28-year-old Ross Petrie
Williston man arrested for possession of explosives bonded out
Money and calculator
Minot is the most expensive city in ND, study says
Fatal Crash
77-year-old man dies in Bowman County rollover crash
24-year-old New Town man dead
24-year-old New Town man dies in crash Sunday morning
A benefit was held for 25-year-old Dallas Donahue.
‘You really just feel the love and support’: Friends and family raise money for 25-year-old who was caught in severe crash

Latest News

FILE - In this July 6, 2011, file photo, a grizzly bear roams near Beaver Lake in Yellowstone...
College wrestler saves teammate from grizzly bear mauling in Wyoming
Mark Bearce speaking to members of Lee's family at his sentencing Tuesday
Williston man sentenced to 24 years for multiple vehicular homicide counts
Interior law judge allows bison grazing on federal lands in Montana
Dancing for special stars in Minot
Dancing for Special Stars Tuesday night in Minot