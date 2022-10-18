College wrestler saves teammate from grizzly bear mauling in Wyoming

FILE - In this July 6, 2011, file photo, a grizzly bear roams near Beaver Lake in Yellowstone...
FILE - In this July 6, 2011, file photo, a grizzly bear roams near Beaver Lake in Yellowstone National Park, Wy. (AP Photo/Jim Urquhart,File)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 4:09 PM CDT
BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — A college wrestler from a small Wyoming school helped his teammate survive a grizzly mauling over the weekend by trying to wrestle the massive bear off his friend, eventually drawing a more brutal attack to himself.

The men are crediting their bonds as wrestling teammates at Northwest College in Cody, Wyoming, with helping them survive the attack Saturday evening southeast of Yellowstone National Park.

Brady Lowry of Cedar City, Utah, suffered a broken arm and puncture wounds in the initial attack after they surprised the bear while searching for antlers shed by elk and deer in the Shoshone National Forest.

His teammate — Kendell Cummings of Evanston, Wyoming — tried to stop the attack on Lowry by yelling, kicking and hitting the bear and pulling on its fur, but the bear quickly turned its fury onto Cummings.

Two other teammates — August Harrison of Vernal, Utah, and Orrin Jackson of Kersey, Colorado — helped the badly injured Cummings off the mountain, carrying him at times. Lowry was able to walk by himself.

They ended up at Billings Clinic Hospital, where Cummings underwent surgery, but both are expected to recover.

Dallas Lowry credited Cummings with saving his son’s life.

