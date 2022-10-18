Class 11AA & 11A football poll

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The final week of the regular season features a Class-11AA match-up featuring the top two ranked teams in the North Dakota A.P. Sportscasters & Sportswriters Association poll. The Sheyenne Mustangs host the Mandan Braves on Thursday. They are also the two teams receiving first-place votes this week.

In Class-11A, Red River moves to the number one spot after Valley City suffered its first loss of the season.

CLASS-11AA FOOTBALL POLL

1. W.F. Sheyenne (14) — 7-1 Record — 94 pts — Last week: 1st

2. Mandan (6) — 7-1 Record — 86 pts — Last week: 2nd

3. Fargo Shanley — 6-2 Record — 56 pts — Last week: 3rd

4. Fargo Davies — 6-2 Record — 44 pts — Last week: 4th

5. Minot High — 5-3 Record — 15 pts — Last week: 5th

Others receiving votes: Bismarck Legacy (5-3)

CLASS-11A FOOTBALL POLL

1. G.F. Red River (10) — 6-2 Record — 87 pts — Last week: 2nd

2. Valley City (9) — 7-1 Record — 83 pts — Last week: 1st

3. Jamestown — 6-2 Record — 57 pts — Last week: 3rd

4. Fargo South (1) — 5-3 Record — 51 pts — Last week: 4th

5. Fargo North — 5-3 Record — 21 pts — Last week: 5th

Others receiving votes: Grand Forks Central (3-5)

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.