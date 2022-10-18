Carson Wentz injury update

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Carson Wentz will not be able to play for the Washington Commanders anytime soon. Head Coach Ron Rivera had an update after Tuesday’s practice.

“For the most part, he did have surgery yesterday on his right hand. He’s going to be in L.A. for a couple of days. He’s been doing rehab already and we’ll get a little more update by the end of this week as far as he’s concerned,” said Rivera.

Rivera’s statement was vague, but a couple of follow-up questions were asked about playing following the injury in the win over the Bears and when or if Carson would go on the injured reserve list.

“That’s influenced by the next few days, that’s why he stayed, the doctors wanted him to stay, obviously, so he could start the rehab process, and then we’ll get an assessment on where he’s at at the end of the week,” said Rivera.

The NFL Network says Wentz fractured the ring finger on his throwing hand. The injury happened last Thursday. Carson did lead Washington to nine points in the 4th quarter to beat the Bears by five.

