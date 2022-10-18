Bottineau High School turf installation will not be complete for first round of playoffs, game moved to Rolette

By Zachary Keenan
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 3:10 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
BOTTINEAU, N.D. – The turf installation at Bottineau High School will not be complete in time for Saturday’s scheduled playoff game, Athletic Director Zach Keller confirmed to Your News Leader on Tuesday.

The Braves are scheduled to host Central Cass. The game will be played in Rolette on Saturday, at 2 p.m.

Bottineau will still be the home team.

Keller added that the turf “hopefully” will be completed in time for a quarterfinals matchup on Saturday, Oct. 29.

The winner of the Bottineau vs. Central Cass game will play the winner of the Kindred vs. Langon/E/M game.

Kindred is the overall number one seed and would host the quarterfinal game.

For a full NDHSAA Division 11B Football bracket, visit the NDHSAA website.

