Bismarck man pleads not guilty to drug conspiracy charges

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Bismarck man entered a not guilty plea to drug conspiracy charges after police claim he had drugs mailed to his apartment.

Police say a source told them 31-year-old Thomas Schmidt had sold him methamphetamine and fentanyl. In September, officers say they intercepted a package containing thousands of fentanyl pills that had been shipped to Schmidt’s apartment building.

Schmidt pleaded not guilty to three B felony charges Monday. He’s scheduled to face a jury in January.

