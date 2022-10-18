Bismarck man faces charges after officers claim he played role in drug trafficking operation linked to OD death

Mathew Bentz accused of trafficking in cocaine/fentanyl
Mathew Bentz accused of trafficking in cocaine/fentanyl(KFYR)
By Erika Craven
Published: Oct. 18, 2022
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Police arrested a Bismarck man after they claim he was part of a drug trafficking organization.

Bismarck detectives say informants told them 35-year-old Mathew Bentz was getting pounds of cocaine from sources in Las Vegas, Nevada and Florida and cutting the drugs to make them more profitable. Detectives claim Bentz had previously been involved with the distribution of fentanyl/cocaine to a source who sold the drugs to someone who died as a result.

Sources interviewed in 2021 and 2022 say Bentz was involved in the operation for several years and was able to sell cocaine for $1,200 an ounce. One source said Bentz had sold them more than three pounds of cocaine in one instance.

In a search of Bentz’s home last Friday, officers say they found methamphetamine and a handgun.

Bentz is charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to deliver cocaine, conspiracy to deliver fentanyl and felon in possession of a firearm. He is out of custody on a $15,000 cash bond.

