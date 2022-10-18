43rd Ave NE construction nearing an end

43rd Avenue NE construction
43rd Avenue NE construction(KFYR)
By Bella Kraft
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 3:00 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The wait is almost over. 43rd Avenue is expected to be fully open on November 11. As some segments of the roadway are finished, they might open earlier than that date.

The newly designed corridor will include two roundabouts and sidewalks on both sides of the road. The city is still waiting for some supplies, such as streetlights, to be delivered. Landscaping and seeding will be finished next spring. One thing drivers can expect with the new design is to have the same commute time every time.

“Previously, you might have some delays or if you pull up to 19th Street as a side street, you won’t know exactly how long it would take to cross that and when an acceptable gap would open up,” said Gabe Schell, city engineer.

The over $18.5 million project started this spring.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

28-year-old Ross Petrie
Williston man arrested for possession of explosives bonded out
Money and calculator
Minot is the most expensive city in ND, study says
Fatal Crash
77-year-old man dies in Bowman County rollover crash
24-year-old New Town man dead
24-year-old New Town man dies in crash Sunday morning
A benefit was held for 25-year-old Dallas Donahue.
‘You really just feel the love and support’: Friends and family raise money for 25-year-old who was caught in severe crash

Latest News

Dancing for special stars in Minot
Dancing for Special Stars Tuesday night in Minot
Wishek Future Business Leaders of America students
Wishek teens recognized for random acts of kindness
Thomas Schmidt
Bismarck man pleads not guilty to drug conspiracy charges
Jacob Thomas pleads not guilty
Mandan man enters not guilty plea to attempted robbery charge