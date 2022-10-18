43rd Ave NE construction nearing an end

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The wait is almost over. 43rd Avenue is expected to be fully open on November 11. As some segments of the roadway are finished, they might open earlier than that date.

The newly designed corridor will include two roundabouts and sidewalks on both sides of the road. The city is still waiting for some supplies, such as streetlights, to be delivered. Landscaping and seeding will be finished next spring. One thing drivers can expect with the new design is to have the same commute time every time.

“Previously, you might have some delays or if you pull up to 19th Street as a side street, you won’t know exactly how long it would take to cross that and when an acceptable gap would open up,” said Gabe Schell, city engineer.

The over $18.5 million project started this spring.

