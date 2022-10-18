4 arrested in hotel bust in Jamestown

JAMESTOWN, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Jamestown Police Department says at around 4:15 pm yesterday, it, along with the Stutsman County Sheriff’s office, North Dakota Probation and Parole, and the James Valley Special Operations team, conducted a “high risk” traffic stop on 2nd Ave. SW in the 1000 block in Jamestown.

One of the people in the car was a suspect in several residential and vehicle burglaries in and around the city.

Police say officers followed up and executed two search warrants in rooms at the Comfort Inn at 811 20th St. SW.

They also searched two vehicles in the parking lot.

Items from the burglaries, including two handguns, drug paraphernalia, and suspected meth were seized during the searches.

A fifth search started at a room at the Quality Inn at 507 25th St. SW around 10:50 pm.

That search uncovered drug paraphernalia.

Four people from Jamestown were arrested as a result:

32-year-old Kyle Wegleitner was arrested for a probation hold.

29-year-old Ashley Weber is charged with accomplice to theft (firearm), accomplice to burglary (dwelling), possession of stolen property, felon in possession of a firearm, possession of drug paraphernalia.

45-year-old William Wagner is charged with felon in possession of a firearm, possession of drug paraphernalia (meth), possession of stolen property, burglary of a dwelling at night, theft of a firearm.

18-year-old Noah Pruett is charged with possession with intent to deliver (methamphetamine), possession of drug paraphernalia (meth), criminal attempt-unlawful entry into a motor vehicle, theft (firearm), and burglary of a dwelling at night.

The investigation is ongoing and may result in more arrests.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.