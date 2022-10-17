‘You really just feel the love and support’: Friends and family raise money for 25-year-old who was caught in severe crash

A benefit was held for 25-year-old Dallas Donahue.
By Aaron Walling
Published: Oct. 16, 2022 at 8:40 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - While Dallas Donahue recovers in a hospital after a severe crash, friends and family gathered on Sunday to raise money and support for him through a car and bike show at the Scheels Arena. Donahue was placed into a medically induced coma, but now is awake and alert.

“Everybody comes together for somebody in the community and you really just feel the love and support.” said Chuck Donahue, Dallas’ dad.

Close to $10,000 was raised on Lend a Hand Up to show support for the young man.

“I think he is going to be really touched and moved by the support with all of his friends and all that because I know if the shoe was on the other foot he’d be doing the same thing.” said Chuck Donahue.

This Sunday was also a special reunion for Dallas and his family as they came together for the first time in a few years. Meeting up with the 25-year-old and getting photos with him. It comes at a time when he needs it most.

“He was pretty emotional,” said Jennifer Thompson, Dallas’ mom. “He can see the location from his hospital room if we were on the opposite side of the building he’d be seeing all of the cars, but he can see everybody come and go and he was very touched.”

A CaringBridge has been set up for Dallas, and that can be found here. A silent auction is being planned for December.

