Williston man arrested for possession of explosives bonded out

WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - The man arrested for having nearly 1,500 pounds of explosives inside his garage in Williston was bonded out Sunday.

Court documents indicate that 28-year-old Ross Petrie has filed a surety bond of $100,000. As part of the bond, he is not allowed to leave the state and must appear at his preliminary hearing on November 9.

Petrie is currently charged with a class C felony called “release of destructive forces.” Additional charges are still pending.

