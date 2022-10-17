Williston man arrested for possession of explosives bonded out

28-year-old Ross Petrie
28-year-old Ross Petrie(KFYR)
By Michael Anthony
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 5:17 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - The man arrested for having nearly 1,500 pounds of explosives inside his garage in Williston was bonded out Sunday.

Court documents indicate that 28-year-old Ross Petrie has filed a surety bond of $100,000. As part of the bond, he is not allowed to leave the state and must appear at his preliminary hearing on November 9.

Petrie is currently charged with a class C felony called “release of destructive forces.” Additional charges are still pending.

Previous Coverage: Cleanup efforts continuing at Williston home where explosives were found
Previous Coverage: Man faces trial after explosives found in Williston townhouse

