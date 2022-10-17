Tragedy to triumph: daughter of shooting survivors gives back

Kristen Vranicar holding a flag in support of the Route 91 Harvest Festival shooting victims
Kristen Vranicar holding a flag in support of the Route 91 Harvest Festival shooting victims(KFYR)
By Demi Hartl
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 10:18 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Tragedies in America, like mass shootings, don’t just go away. They remain in history and in the minds of victims, survivors, and their families forever.

Kristen Vranicar, from Lincoln, is the daughter of survivors of the Route 91 Harvest Festival, the largest and worst mass shooting in American history, according to NBC News.

“My family was down there - my mom, my dad, my aunt and my uncle, and I didn’t know that they were alive for like four days,” said Kristen Vranicar.

Through years of trauma and dealing with PTSD, Kristen decided to turn her pain into something beautiful; a non-profit called 19491 and 58 Wings.

“So, I have a way that I can honor it through my work and through my… it just helps me with healing,” said Vranicar.

58 Wings, for the 58 lives lost at the mass shooting, was created to honor those killed, but also to help others in their honor.

“I am planning to be doing a food drive and a clothes drive, just an all-around drive, and it’s all going to be going overseas to Ukraine,” said Vranicar.

19491 was created to honor survivors, victims, and their families and to raise awareness for this shooting.

“When I mention it and even just say Route 91 Harvest Festival, people don’t know about it, when they should,” said Vranicar.

Through her multiple non-profit organizations, Kristen hopes to not only continue healing herself, but to pay it forward and help others struggling as well.

The food and clothing drive for 58 Wings will be held at the Heritage Center on November 6.

