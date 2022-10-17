Report: ND energy important to attaining U.S. energy independence

Oil wells
Oil wells(KFYR)
By Joel Crane
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 6:43 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A North Dakota think tank published a report Monday that outlined the importance of the state’s energy sector in the global marketplace.

American Experiment North Dakota’s paper discusses the importance of producing energy like coal and oil in North Dakota for America to become energy independent again. Public Service Commissioner Julie Fedorchak says a transition to green energy might be coming, but that renewable energy sources simply can’t replace baseload power.

“Energy policy really needs to be driven by facts, because it’s a science and there are certain elements of it that you just can’t wish into being. And one of those elements is how the electric grid functions. It is controlled by physics,” said Julie Fedorchak.

The paper also outlines how Russia positioned itself as an energy-producing powerhouse, using its oil and gas exports as leverage against Europe during its war in Ukraine. One of the solutions suggested to Europe’s energy crisis is to increase liquid natural gas exports from the U.S.

