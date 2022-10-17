Remembering Teresa Andre: Bismarck nurse honored with scholarship in her name

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Nurses are a critical part of the healthcare system. They are patient advocates and skilled care providers. Often, they’re a friendly face and a trusted friend as well.

Friends and family say that’s a good description of Teresa Andre, a longtime nurse at Baptist Health and Rehab in Bismarck.

Teresa recently passed away. But there is good news: her legacy of caring for others lives on.

Jenny Thilmony recalls her mom’s larger-than-life collection of angels.

“This is from her collection,” Thilmony said. “People gave them to her.”

It seems her love for angels is quite appropriate.

“We saw her as Mother Teresa,” said Clarissa Arlt, director of nursing at Baptist Health and Rehab.

Teresa was a long-time nurse at Baptist Health and Rehab.

“Everybody that she took care of was her family, and she treated them that way,” said Arlt.

“She really enjoyed her residents. Caring for the residents was a privilege more so than a job,” added her husband, Paul Andre.

It was a job she was good at. Her list of awards is proof. Among those awards – employee of the month and North Dakota Long Term Care Association’s Caregiver of the Year.

“She put people before herself,” said Arlt.

When a coworker was sick, Teresa was the first to donate money or PTO. But when she got sick, she wouldn’t accept the same from others.

“She was flattered and honored that people wanted to help,” explained Paul.

Instead, she asked people to pray for her, and to donate blood.

Teresa passed away September 30 after a short battle with cancer. The day before she died, a blood drive in Teresa’s honor collected 30 units of blood, enough to save up to 90 lives.

Also, before her death, Teresa gave her blessing to start the Teresa Andre Nursing Scholarship of Excellence for Baptist staff members.

A fitting tribute: the woman who loved angels continues to help others, even after her life on earth has ended.

The first Teresa Andre Nursing Scholarship of Excellence scholarship will be awarded this winter.

If you’d like to contribute to the scholarship, checks can be made out to Baptist Health and Rehab. Write “scholarship” in the memo line and mail to Baptist Health and Rehab, 3400 Nebraska Drive, Bismarck, ND 58503.

You can also donate online here.

