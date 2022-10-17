Records: September raid of Fargo home tied to large meth investigation

active scene
active scene(KVLY)
By Bailey Hurley
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 11:54 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - New court documents allege a large amount of drugs are what lead a helicopter to hover and dozens of local and federal officers to raid a Fargo home last month.

The raid happened in the early morning hours of Sept. 21 in the Hawthorne neighborhood after newly unsealed court documents say the home was one of many in Fargo at the center of a months-long investigation into a meth distribution ring.

10 people are named as defendants in the case which was filed in U.S. District Court earlier this month. All 10 are charged with Distribution of and Conspiracy to Distribute a Controlled Substance. The defendants include Jessica Trottier, Hugo Yanez-Riviera, Steven Arias, Matthew Wood, Pruenda Macias, Justin Keplin, Michael Haugland, Brett Hoiby and Tony Enno.

On August 6 of this year, court documents state Hugo Yanez-Rivera was observed by surveillance units outside of 313 14th St. S. in Fargo, where informants told investigators Yanez-Rivera was dropping off meth to Trottier. Surveillance was conducted throughout the month of August on Yanez-Rivera in Fargo where agents say they watched Yanez-Rivera go to locations associated with Trottier, including 812 7th St. S., where the raid took place, and 1920 21st Ave. S.

On September 2, North Dakota Highway Patrol stopped Yanez-Rivera and searched his vehicle. Officers state they found 10 lbs. of suspected methamphetamine secreted in the door of the vehicle. Based on intercepted messages, calls, and GPS data, court documents say his meth was destined for Jessica Trottier.

Trottier has a lengthy history of drug arrests in Fargo and North Dakota, including a most-recent arrest in February for possession of drug paraphernalia and meth. Cass County Court records show a judge sentenced Trottier to 18 months of supervised probation. Arias, Haugland and Enno also have history within the North Dakota court system for various drug offenses.

This is a developing story. Stick with Valley News Live as we continue to learn more.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ross Petrie details
UPDATE: Bomb squads complete detonation of explosives found in Williston apartment
24-year-old New Town man dead
24-year-old New Town man dies in crash Sunday morning
House fire in Mandan
Two people displaced after house fire in Mandan
A benefit was held for 25-year-old Dallas Donahue.
‘You really just feel the love and support’: Friends and family raise money for 25-year-old who was caught in severe crash
Ross Petrie
Man faces trial after explosives found in Williston townhouse

Latest News

The Retreat Apartment Homes in Williston, where nearly 1,500 pounds of explosives were found in...
Cleanup efforts continuing at Williston home where explosives were found
Kelly Armstrong (left), Cara Mund (right)
Kelly Armstrong far ahead of Cara Mund in House campaign fundraising
BSC diesel technology certificate program
BSC offering new diesel technology program
bisman bridal show
14th Annual Bisman Bridal Show
Teresa Andre
Remembering Teresa Andre: Bismarck nurse honored with scholarship in her name