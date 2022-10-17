ND military museum partnership announced

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The North Dakota Heritage Center & State Museum will be getting a new addition. The State Historical Society and the North Dakota National Guard have signed an agreement to create a North Dakota military museum.

The idea of the museum has been talked about for 30 years ago and is finally being put into action. While the National Guard is helping fund and collaborate on the museum, they want to emphasize the building will include all military branches. The Historical Society says 10 percent of their collection is military related.

“We already have the history very well documented in our collection, so I think giving the public a place that we can provide people this reflective space to look at the military and what it means for North Dakota will be pretty incredible,” said Bill Peterson, director of the State Historical Society of North Dakota.

Last legislative season, the Guard got the authority to raise money for the project. The groundbreaking for the new museum is expected to take place next biennium.

