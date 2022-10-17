Multi-state hydrogen hub to bring more energy diversity to North Dakota

BISMARCK, N.D. (KUMV) - North Dakota is partnering with three other states to develop a multi-state hydrogen hub.

The Heartland Hydrogen Hub will create clean hydrogen from various sources in North Dakota, Montana, Minnesota, and Wisconsin. The hub is seeking a federal grant to help fund the project. North Dakota Director of Economic Development Rich Garman says this is an exciting project that can further diversify the state’s energy portfolio.

“North Dakota is truly progressing that way into an ‘all-of-the-above’ portfolio. We wrap new opportunities in without existing opportunities and truly go with an ‘all-of-the-above’ approach,” said Garman.

He adds there is a growing market for hydrogen, as it could be used as fuel for transportation, as well as a way to create ammonium fertilizer.

The Department of Energy is expected to issue more than $8 billion in grants toward several hubs. Tom Oakland, who serves as an energy research and business developer for the Department of Commerce, says the state’s resources and geology will make their facility competitive.

“We have natural gas. We have an abundant source of natural gas, and we have carbon sequestration available, which brings that blue hydrogen possibility very real for our area,” said Oakland.

These projects are expected to be carried out over the course of eight to twelve years.

