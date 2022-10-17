Minot is the most expensive city in ND, study says

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - Minot is the most expensive place to live in North Dakota.

The average Minot household pays $2,515 a month for bills, including utilities, auto loans, and cable bills. That’s according to the bill pay service Doxo.

According to the company’s research, average household expenses in Minot are 25.6% higher than the national average of $2,003, and 29.8% higher than the state average of $1,937.

Minot households spend 44% of their income on household bills.

