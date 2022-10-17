Labor shortage in the oilfield expected to continue into 2023

North Dakota Oil wells
North Dakota Oil wells(KFYR-TV)
By Michael Anthony
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 3:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KUMV) - North Dakota is projected to have steady production numbers as the Bakken becomes a “mature” play, but the workforce is limiting that growth.

While Department of Mineral Resources Director Lynn Helms predicts slightly higher rig counts and production moving forward, he said companies are still having a hard time hiring and training crews.

“There are tens of thousands of jobs open in the state and not very many applicants. We’re going to go into 2023 with a serious workforce shortage and that’s going to continue,” said Helms.

There are currently 15 completion crews in the state.

Helms said he’s optimistic that new CTE facilities like Watford City’s Bakken Area Skills Center will help improve the workforce locally.

