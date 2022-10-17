Kelly Armstrong far ahead of Cara Mund in House campaign fundraising

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — GOP Rep. Kelly Armstrong continues to hold a huge financial advance over former Miss America Cara Mund in their House race, with Mund raising less than $100,000 in her late-starting bid as an independent.

Federal campaign finance reports through Sept. 30 show Mund has raised about $78,000 since announcing in August, with about $72,000 still in the bank to spend in the campaign’s final three weeks. That compares to almost $1.9 million for Armstrong, who has more than $700,000 in cash on hand.

Mund, a Harvard Law School graduate and 2018 Miss America winner, has attracted interest for her support of abortion rights and self-proclaimed outsider status. Democrat Mark Haugen, an abortion opponent, dropped out of the race soon after she entered, citing pressure from his own party.

Mund said earlier in the campaign that she had not sought help from national abortion rights groups, and her reports showed no contributions from such groups.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.