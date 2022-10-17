Dickinson nurse inducted into ND Nurse Hall of Fame

DICKINSON, N.D. (KFYR) - It’s been 35 years since a nurse was inducted into the North Dakota Nurse Hall of Fame.

Recently, the big honor went to a Dickinson nurse.

You can often times find Tessa Johnson here, speaking with residents of Evergreen and Country-House Assisted Living Facilities.

“Our goal is always that the residents have what they need,” said Tessa Johnson, executive director.

The Dickinson nurse is the executive director and just recently received a new title.

“I was inducted into the North Dakota Nursing Hall of Fame,” said Johnson. “I was completely shocked actually, I didn’t even know that it was a thing because it has been a really long time since that award has been given.”

Johnson says the last time a nurse was recognized was in 1987.

Johnson is also the president of the ND Nurses Association; she says she is passionate about helping people and her fellow nurses. She says this was especially important during the Coronavirus pandemic.

She has even supported nurses in Washington, D.C. by speaking with state legislators about needs.

“Vaccinations, masking, nurses going to work when they’re sick, and nurses not having enough supplies, and nurses having poor staff-to-resident ratios. So, our role is just to always be that voice for nurses,” said Johnson.

Johnson’s colleagues also notice her contributions to nurses statewide.

“She has the passion that is very contagious, she gets everybody around her excited about giving really good care,” said Terri Jo Goldsmith at Agemark Senior Living.

At just 37 years old, Johnson has already accomplished a lot, but this is just the beginning of her work in senior living.

Johnson studied at Dickinson State University and Grand Canyon University.

She says she’s thankful for her team and following the pandemic, feel more like family.

