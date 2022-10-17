Cleanup efforts continuing at Williston home where explosives were found

WILLISTON, N.D. (KFYR) - Williston police say cleanup efforts are continuing after safely removing nearly 1,500 pounds of explosives in an apartment garage last week.

They say the scene has been turned over to the Williston Fire Department and are working to make sure the area is safe for residents to return to their homes.

Police say the investigation is still ongoing, and additional charges against Ross Petrie, of Williston, who is accused of having the explosives in his possession, are still pending.

They say the process is taking longer than expected due to the amount of evidence that’s been gathered.

Petrie’s trial is set for February 13.

