Carson Wentz out 4-6 weeks with a fractured finger

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Reports from around the NFL say Carson Wentz is expected to miss 4-6 weeks with a fractured finger. The Century High School and NDSU graduate suffered the injury in Washington’s recent win over the Bears.

Ian Rapoport from the NFL Network reports the Commanders are considering placing Wentz on the injured reserve, but that decision will not come until Carson completes a visit with a hand specialist Monday.

Carson Wentz is set for surgery to repair his fractured finger later today, sources say. https://t.co/UFvPHzvKoI — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 17, 2022

