Burleigh County Auditor candidates discuss potential conflict of interest

Mark Splonskowski (left), Kirsten Dvorak (right)
Mark Splonskowski (left), Kirsten Dvorak (right)(Courtesy: Splonskowski campaign and Dvorak campaign)
By Joel Crane
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 5:23 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - There will be a new Burleigh County Auditor after the election in November, and one of the candidates is raising concerns about her opponent.

Kirsten Dvorak, who’s running for auditor against Mark Splonskowski, has raised concerns about Splonskowski’s role on the Bismarck City Commission. She believes there are times when the city’s interests and the county’s interests conflict. Splonskowski says he doesn’t believe it’ll be an issue.

“There are numerous times, within the last three months, that he would have to recuse himself from a vote on the City Commission because of Public Health or a contract for the library, and so those kinds of things, that’s where that conflict of interest held,” said Dvorak.

“Very rarely does any issue like that even come up. I would handle it like anybody would handle it. I would say, ‘Hey, I’m the standing Burleigh County Auditor, I see this as a potential conflict of interest.’ And let the other commissioners really decide,” said Splonskowski.

One potential conflict of interest facing the Bismarck City Commission right now: the city and county are in a disagreement about funding for the new Public Health building. Splonskowski was elected to the Bismarck City Commission in 2020. He says he hasn’t decided if he’ll seek re-election in 2024.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ross Petrie details
UPDATE: Bomb squads complete detonation of explosives found in Williston apartment
24-year-old New Town man dead
24-year-old New Town man dies in crash Sunday morning
House fire in Mandan
Two people displaced after house fire in Mandan
A benefit was held for 25-year-old Dallas Donahue.
‘You really just feel the love and support’: Friends and family raise money for 25-year-old who was caught in severe crash
Ross Petrie
Man faces trial after explosives found in Williston townhouse

Latest News

Corn ear drop
Last week’s strong winds affect ND corn crop harvest
Constructing the pond at the James River Correctional Center
A build to benefit others: pond crafted at James River Correctional Center
28-year-old Ross Petrie
Williston man arrested for possession of explosives bonded out
Military museum partnership
ND military museum partnership announced