Burleigh County Auditor candidates discuss potential conflict of interest

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - There will be a new Burleigh County Auditor after the election in November, and one of the candidates is raising concerns about her opponent.

Kirsten Dvorak, who’s running for auditor against Mark Splonskowski, has raised concerns about Splonskowski’s role on the Bismarck City Commission. She believes there are times when the city’s interests and the county’s interests conflict. Splonskowski says he doesn’t believe it’ll be an issue.

“There are numerous times, within the last three months, that he would have to recuse himself from a vote on the City Commission because of Public Health or a contract for the library, and so those kinds of things, that’s where that conflict of interest held,” said Dvorak.

“Very rarely does any issue like that even come up. I would handle it like anybody would handle it. I would say, ‘Hey, I’m the standing Burleigh County Auditor, I see this as a potential conflict of interest.’ And let the other commissioners really decide,” said Splonskowski.

One potential conflict of interest facing the Bismarck City Commission right now: the city and county are in a disagreement about funding for the new Public Health building. Splonskowski was elected to the Bismarck City Commission in 2020. He says he hasn’t decided if he’ll seek re-election in 2024.

