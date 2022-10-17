A build to benefit others: pond crafted at James River Correctional Center

JAMESTOWN, N.D. (KFYR) - An old stereotype of prison invokes images of inmates breaking rocks as an act of hard labor. Now, as more thought has gone into punishment, rehabilitation and crime prevention, residents at the James River Correctional Center are still working with stone, but this time they’re using it to build something for the benefit of others.

Shovels slice through the dirt at the James River Correctional Center. Residents use their time to construct a pond.

“It is a learning curve, a little bit, but I think once we started getting into it, seems to come together at the right times,” said a resident builder at JRCC.

After a resident came up with the project blueprint, he brought it to the warden.

“First, being in a prison it’s like, ‘Absolutely, you can’t do it,’ but we are trying to make improvements to the environment for people to make changes needed for when they get out,” said Brandi Netolicky, deputy warden at JRCC.

Residents say it’s sometimes tough to get tools or a staff member with time to supervise.

This project is actually the second pond at the facility. The residents completed building a pond in the recreation yard earlier this year.

“For us, it is therapeutic. As guys that like to work and being able to have projects to work on it is a mental health benefit for sure,” said the resident.

The pond provides residents and staff with a place to sit and reflect alone or with their loved ones. Physicians say the sound of the water can improve anxiety.

“You can imagine being a mom bringing a child in the prison, it’s kind of scary. So, bringing them into a place that’s more serene helps build connections between family members,” said Netolicky.

The best part for the residents?

“Standing back and looking at it and watching other people enjoy it,” said the resident.

Residents say they hope to use the skills they’ve honed with the build after they move on from the facility.

The pond is stocked with 20 goldfish.

The completed pond at the James River Correctional Center (KFYR)

Staff say the facility is focused on providing residents with skills for when they are released. They say now they have residents apply for jobs prior to release in order to increase odds of success and reduce recidivism.

