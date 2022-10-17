BSC offering new diesel technology program

BSC diesel technology certificate program
BSC diesel technology certificate program(KFYR)
By Bella Kraft
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 1:32 PM CDT
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - BSC is offering a brand-new program starting in January 2023. Now students can enroll in a diesel technology certificate program.

The classes partner students with local auto shops. In the mornings, they learn hands-on with trained professionals and then take the class online in the afternoons. Right now, there are 30 spots open but as more shops partner with the college, more room will be made available.

“Our community is begging for diesel techs right now. We are getting some, we have partner schools within the university system that offer diesel tech. But there was nothing really in the central part of the state,” said Mari Volk Dean of current and emerging technologies at BSC.

The program will cost just under $8,000.

