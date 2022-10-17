Big Social Security increase will help seniors play against a stacked deck

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Social Security Office announced that Americans receiving social security checks would see a substantial increase in their monthly payments.

Seniors living on fixed incomes have been dealt a bad hand over the last year. People who gather at the Senior Center in Bismarck to play cards say the cost-of-living adjustment they’ll see in their social security payments is something that has drawn lots of table talk.

“I’m glad that we’re getting an increase, but I’m hoping it covers my needs,” said Annita Gaab.

“We’d always like to see more. $150 is going to help, but I think the costs have gone up more than that,” added Rich Barrios.

Inflation is up more than 8%, and that means the price of everyday items has followed suit, creating a noticeable decrease in any money left in the pot for retirees at the end of the month.

“Gasoline has showed the biggest increase, and then food prices. Because I live alone, I have a little more control over utilities, so I turn my heat down,” said Gaab.

Financial professionals agree; the increase is good for those on fixed incomes, but they don’t think it will be enough to cover the entire cost of inflation.

“Food, fuel and shelter have risen a lot more than just 8.7%. Fuel’s doubled, food in some cases has risen 50, 60 70%. When you look at the 8.7% increase, while it’s welcome, it’s not keeping up with what people are experiencing that are on a fixed income,” said David Wald, a financial advisor at Securian Financial.

Over the past year, inflation has certainly stacked the financial deck against many people. Wald doesn’t anticipate another inflationary spike, but he says due to current monetary policies, like our reliance on OPEC and foreign oil, inflation will continue to be high for the foreseeable future.

Increased payments to social security beneficiaries will begin on December 30, 2022.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.