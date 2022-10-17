Arrive alive, not overdressed: experts warn against winter coats in car seats

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Car seat safety is especially important during the winter months in North Dakota. Warm bulky jackets are a necessity here, but experts warn they are not safe for car seats. They say it’s better to arrive alive than overdressed.

“With winter coming, caregivers a lot of times like to put heavy coats on their children before they put them in their car seats, and what we want to do is try to keep that as light as possible,” said Dawn Mayer, state child passenger safety program director.

Putting a child in their car seat with a bulky winter coat on will cause the straps to be tight to the coat, instead of safely tight to the child. Experts say this can cause unsafe gapping and a lack of security.

“My oldest was born in February, so it’s super cold, I’d put him in fleece underneath, and like a Columbia fleece bunting suit that isn’t too thick, and then put him in his car seat and wrap him extra tight with blankets,” said Nash H., a parent in Bismarck.

Child passenger safety technicians want to remind everyone to strap their child before wrapping their child.

“Put the baby in the carrier, strap the baby, get the harness tight against their body, and put a blanket around them and that will keep them nice and warm,” said Mayer.

Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health says it is very important for new parents, seasoned parents and their children to stay up to date with car seat safety, and which steps to take to ensure proper use.

“I think it’s really important with kids, especially in the winter because that’s life or death if they’re in their car seats properly,” said Nash H.

Experts at North Dakota Child Passenger Safety say accidents often happen with no warning, but with proper car seat safety, children will be much safer.

Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health has a map on its website for where to find public car seat safety events.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.