24-year-old New Town man dies in crash Sunday morning

MCLEAN COUNTY, N.D. (KFYR) - A 24-year-old New Town man is dead after a crash in McLean County early Sunday morning.

A spokesperson with the North Dakota Highway Patrol says the crash happened just after 6 a.m. 17 miles south of Parshall. The driver missed a curve and rolled in a ditch. The driver was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.

