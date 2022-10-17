14th Annual Bisman Bridal Show

14th Annual Bisman Bridal Show
14th Annual Bisman Bridal Show(KFYR-TV)
By Maiya Fleck
Published: Oct. 16, 2022 at 7:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Here come the brides; there were rows of wedding gowns at the Bismarck Event Center. The Bisman Bridal Show held its 14th annual expo. Hundreds of soon-to-be brides got to look at possible wedding options, from dresses to décor.

Over 80 businesses were at the event center, and the bridal show gave the businesses opportunities to network with each other and helped the clientele.

“It’s good, it’s not always just about showing off the brides, also about the vendors getting to know each other, and making business communications,” said Kari Wagner, brides on a dime co-owner.

Abby Haugen is just one of the brides shopping for wedding inspiration for her big day.

“So, I’m super excited for our wedding in June. It’s really nice to be here, and like to learn all the things that you’re supposed to be planning, and including in the wedding, and just trying to get some, like suggestions, and information out there,” said Abby Haugen.

The expo had general admission tickets and VIP access for brides, where they got to do a one stop shop to find anything they could possibly need to plan their wedding.

“Yes, we do everything we can to get a wide variety of all vendors across the board, from jewelry, to photography to video to cakes. We try to give as many people an opportunity to showcase their business today,” said Lacey Kuhn, the coordinator of Bisman Bridal Show.

The long-running event has grown over the years, and drawn in larger crowds each year.

“So one of the best parts of the show is to see all the brides come in with their family and friends, wedding party. Everybody’s just so excited to be here, and we’re so grateful to see their faces,” said Kuhn.

Throughout the day, brides found the missing pieces to their bridal planning process.

The next Bisman Bridal Show will be held on March 26th.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ross Petrie details
UPDATE: Bomb squads complete detonation of explosives found in Williston apartment
House fire in Mandan
Two people displaced after house fire in Mandan
Sky Alea
Mandan police looking for runaway
Explosive detonation in Williston
Police: Explosives found in Williston could have resulted in “catastrophic consequences” for entire apartment complex
Minot Boy rolls a 300-game
Minot boy rolls a 300 game

Latest News

City of Mandan accepting applications
City of Mandan seeks volunteers
Golden Valley new park
From ice rink to park: Golden Valley has new recreation space
studying
As ACT scores drop nationally, Minot High’s soars
sauerkraut
97th Annual Sauerkraut Day in Wishek