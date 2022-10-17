14th Annual Bisman Bridal Show

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Here come the brides; there were rows of wedding gowns at the Bismarck Event Center. The Bisman Bridal Show held its 14th annual expo. Hundreds of soon-to-be brides got to look at possible wedding options, from dresses to décor.

Over 80 businesses were at the event center, and the bridal show gave the businesses opportunities to network with each other and helped the clientele.

“It’s good, it’s not always just about showing off the brides, also about the vendors getting to know each other, and making business communications,” said Kari Wagner, brides on a dime co-owner.

Abby Haugen is just one of the brides shopping for wedding inspiration for her big day.

“So, I’m super excited for our wedding in June. It’s really nice to be here, and like to learn all the things that you’re supposed to be planning, and including in the wedding, and just trying to get some, like suggestions, and information out there,” said Abby Haugen.

The expo had general admission tickets and VIP access for brides, where they got to do a one stop shop to find anything they could possibly need to plan their wedding.

“Yes, we do everything we can to get a wide variety of all vendors across the board, from jewelry, to photography to video to cakes. We try to give as many people an opportunity to showcase their business today,” said Lacey Kuhn, the coordinator of Bisman Bridal Show.

The long-running event has grown over the years, and drawn in larger crowds each year.

“So one of the best parts of the show is to see all the brides come in with their family and friends, wedding party. Everybody’s just so excited to be here, and we’re so grateful to see their faces,” said Kuhn.

Throughout the day, brides found the missing pieces to their bridal planning process.

The next Bisman Bridal Show will be held on March 26th.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.