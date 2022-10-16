Youth fall festival held in Mandan Saturday

MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - Youth are considered by many to be the future, so the city of Mandan has re-instated its Youth Engagement Initiative Commission. The new program’s goal is to help get youth immersed in their community.

Live music, frozen ice cream, food trucks, and fun activities were all part of the fall festival at Dykshoorn Park. Lily Giggee is a Mandan High School senior who helped put together the event.

“I kind of learned how to plan different events, and how much work it takes, and how long and how much work it is to plan,” said Lily Giggee.

Youth from Mandan High School and college students under twenty met with community leaders in Mandan to hold their first relaunched event.

“The biggest thing I think for me is connecting our youth with the people in the community that can help them get real-life experiences and learn,” said Kari Schmidt, communications coordinator of the city of Mandan.

Right now, the youth commission has around 15 members, and they’re hoping to get more members from the fall festival.

“I think its really important to get other people involved, and I hope other people do get involved because I’m involved in a lot of stuff at the high school, and I hope people see me here will be like, ‘Oh, I want to do that too,’” said Giggee.

The youth initiative was active in the early 2000s but dissolved, so this is the first year it’s up and running. They’re hoping to spread awareness.

“Our youth are vital to this community and to the future of this community as well,” said Schmidt.

Youths ages 14-20 can join the youth initiative and help plan events and other community outreach projects like the fall festival.

The youth board hopes to have a quarterly meeting to stay up to date with the Mandan community.

