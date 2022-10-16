From ice rink to park: Golden Valley has new recreation space

GOLDEN VALLEY, N.D. (KFYR) - Park-goers are enjoying upgrades to playground equipment and accessibility in Golden Valley.

An unused ice rink is now a park. It features a slide, climbing features and a swing set. Construction was completed at the end of September. A spokesperson for the North Dakota Parks and Recreation Department says projects like this can really make a difference for residents living in small communities.

“It’s great because it’s just an asset for the community to have. To bring something, or a space that’s unusual and provide something for the community to just strengthen family bonds and have a place for the community to gather and get together, like I said, it just makes my heart full,” said Char Langehaug, grants coordinator at North Dakota Parks and Recreation Department.

The parks and recreation department aims to bring life back into unused spaces.

The project was made possible through a $25,000 grant from North Dakota Parks and Recreation Department and the Land and Water Conservation Fund and $25,000 from fundraising.

15 areas including along the Maah Daah Hey, in Minot and Williams County parks, and along state trails also received funding from the North Dakota Parks and Recreation Department and the Recreational Trails Program with improvements to begin in 2023.

